Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

