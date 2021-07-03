Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 515,777 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,160,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.