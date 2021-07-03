Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on REMYY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

