Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
