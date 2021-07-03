Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

