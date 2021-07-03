Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

