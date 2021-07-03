Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,690,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

