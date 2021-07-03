RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $323.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.