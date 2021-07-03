Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RWBYF remained flat at $$0.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,634. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

