Receive Access Ecosystem 1-Day Volume Tops $17,089.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $8.65 million and $17,089.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00232234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.34 or 0.00756825 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

