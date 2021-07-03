Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 895.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

