Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.83 million, a PE ratio of -166.96 and a beta of 3.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

