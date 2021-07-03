Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

