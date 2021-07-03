Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

