Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

QUMU stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qumu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

