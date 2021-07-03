Quilter Plc Sells 6,300 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

