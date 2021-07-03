QuickSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.61 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $442.02 or 0.01282473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $70.61 million and $10.13 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.