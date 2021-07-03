Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of QTRHF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $230.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

