Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 89,673 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,673 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 241,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

