Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $292,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

