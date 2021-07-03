Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 730.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.