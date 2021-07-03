Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $9.32 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

