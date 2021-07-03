Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after buying an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

