QS Investors LLC Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

