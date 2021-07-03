QS Investors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

