QS Investors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $57,680,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

