QS Investors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.98 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

