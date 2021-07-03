QS Investors LLC Invests $245,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $4,944,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HYLN stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Several research firms recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

