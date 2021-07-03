QS Investors LLC Invests $225,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

