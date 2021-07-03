QS Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.41, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.