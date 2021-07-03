Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.48.

QRVO opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

