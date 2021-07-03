Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.