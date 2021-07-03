Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amerant Bancorp Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

AMTB stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $811.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.