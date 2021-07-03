Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

