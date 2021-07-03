Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

