Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of CNI opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

