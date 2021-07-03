Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NYSE XEC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

