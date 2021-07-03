Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

