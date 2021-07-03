Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $210.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.