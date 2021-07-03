Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

CLR opened at $39.16 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.24, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

