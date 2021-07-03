Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.