Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Popular, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Popular in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Popular has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Popular by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

