Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

VTGN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

