Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.65. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 15,301 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

