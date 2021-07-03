PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, earnings estimates have been trending north over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth potential. Solid housing market momentum, prudent land investment strategy, focus on entry-level buyers and protecting liquidity as well as efficient management of cash flows have been benefiting PulteGroup. The housing market rebound on the back of low interest rates will drive the company. Given improving demand conditions post pandemic-driven shutdowns, the company increased investment in both land development and the purchase of new land assets. Notably, the company’s return on equity (ROE) indicates efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds and the company’s ability to generate profit with minimum capital usage.”

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.