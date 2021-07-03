Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post $10.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.42 million and the lowest is $10.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $49.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.92 million, with estimates ranging from $74.23 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LUNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $58,708,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

