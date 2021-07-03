pulltherug.finance Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00011665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $38,309.13 and approximately $81.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

