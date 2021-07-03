Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Public Storage stock opened at $302.72 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

