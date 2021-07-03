Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $296.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.
Public Storage stock opened at $302.72 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
