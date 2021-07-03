Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.