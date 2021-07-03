Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,881 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of The Progressive worth $37,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $88,510,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.