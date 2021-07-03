Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 60,017 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $52,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

